D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

