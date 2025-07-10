D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

