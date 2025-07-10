D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,666 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,617,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

