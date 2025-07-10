D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 45,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 251,975 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 360.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.