D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage on SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN)

Research analysts at D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Get SolarBank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUUN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on SolarBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SolarBank in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUUN

SolarBank Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SolarBank stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarBank has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). SolarBank had a negative net margin of 40.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarBank will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SolarBank stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SolarBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SolarBank

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.