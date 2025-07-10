Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.1%

DTEGY stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

