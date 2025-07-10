DMKC Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,650,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.41.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,401,408 shares of company stock worth $1,423,159,137. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

