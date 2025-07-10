Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $108,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:DG opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.