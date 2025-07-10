Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $369.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8%

ETN opened at $359.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

