EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head to Head Comparison

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -42.00% -24.27% -12.59% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EMCORE and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

This table compares EMCORE and Alimco Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $81.08 million 0.35 -$31.24 million ($2.92) -1.06 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMCORE beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.