EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 24,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9%

About EQT AB (publ)

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

(Get Free Report)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.