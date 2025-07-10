Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $73.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.90.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Equity Lifestyle Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 58.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 363,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

