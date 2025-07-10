ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.