Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $70.36.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

