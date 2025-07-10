Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Trading Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 287,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 518,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.