Eyenovia (HYPD) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) is one of 420 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eyenovia to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eyenovia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia $60,000.00 -$49.82 million -0.27 Eyenovia Competitors $155.98 million -$11.44 million -55.96

Eyenovia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eyenovia. Eyenovia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia -62,238.41% N/A -316.90% Eyenovia Competitors -14,816.17% 40.80% -32.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Eyenovia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eyenovia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eyenovia Competitors 857 2222 4745 57 2.51

Eyenovia presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 87.47%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Eyenovia’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eyenovia has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eyenovia peers beat Eyenovia on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

