Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
