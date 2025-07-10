Financial Analysis: Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amada and Hurco Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.60 billion 1.35 $213.75 million $2.60 16.51 Hurco Companies $186.58 million 0.70 -$16.61 million ($2.99) -6.67

Volatility & Risk

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies. Hurco Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amada has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amada and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 8.17% 6.11% 4.88% Hurco Companies -10.58% -9.54% -7.33%

Summary

Amada beats Hurco Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching. The company also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades that are used for metal cutting machines. In addition, it offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automobile parts, electronic components, and medical instruments. Further, the company provides consumables, and tooling equipment. Additionally, it offers stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. The company also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, it offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. Further, the company provides Autobend computer control systems for press brake machines. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

