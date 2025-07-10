Financial Survey: SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) & Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get SES alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SES and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 2 0 1 2.67 Iridium Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Iridium Communications has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Iridium Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than SES.

This table compares SES and Iridium Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.17 billion 1.98 $16.23 million ($0.10) -77.10 Iridium Communications $830.68 million 4.08 $112.78 million $1.06 29.57

Iridium Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SES. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iridium Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES -1.45% 3.78% 1.38% Iridium Communications 14.68% 19.41% 4.60%

Volatility and Risk

SES has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats SES on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES

(Get Free Report)

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries. In addition, the company offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. Further, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and redundancy features. The company was formerly known as SES Global SA and changed its name to SES S.A. in December 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides hosted payload and other data services, such as satellite time and location services; and inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and other government agencies, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the United States government's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.