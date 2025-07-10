First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,299.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $147,341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,739,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,097.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,894.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,940.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

