First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

