Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.97.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.48). Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
