FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Lowered by Cormark

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PNG opened at C$3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$927.09 million, a P/E ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

