FY2025 EPS Forecast for MTY Food Group Decreased by Analyst

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Sunday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised MTY Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$45.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.75. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$36.79 and a 12-month high of C$53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

