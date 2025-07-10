FY2026 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Sunday, July 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.01. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2028 earnings at $17.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.78. The company has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,915,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.