GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 536 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 23.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in DraftKings by 41.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 213.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

