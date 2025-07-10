GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 95 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 114,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SITE opened at $129.95 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.75. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

