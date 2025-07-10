GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $153,738.60. Following the sale, the director owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,061.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

