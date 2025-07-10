GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Wendy’s stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

