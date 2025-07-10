GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 798 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NMI alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.