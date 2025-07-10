GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artivion alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Artivion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Artivion Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,748 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $253,692.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 178,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,790. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $941,189.73. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,525 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.