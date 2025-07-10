GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

