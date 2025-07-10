GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spire by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $3,198,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Up 0.2%

SR stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

