GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $256.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

