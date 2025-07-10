GAMMA Investing LLC Has $47,000 Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J & J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.4%
JJSF opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.44. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $109.71 and a 12-month high of $180.80.
J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
