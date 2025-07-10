GAMMA Investing LLC Has $49,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,332,000 after buying an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,363,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 455,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,153,000 after buying an additional 867,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after buying an additional 273,638 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.02. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $136,666.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,234 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,425.16. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,616 shares of company stock worth $266,384. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.