GAMMA Investing LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after buying an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after buying an additional 627,875 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.