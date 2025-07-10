GAMMA Investing LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Koppers by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Koppers by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

