GAMMA Investing LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Cinemark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

