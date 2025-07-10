GAMMA Investing LLC Has $56,000 Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 332.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $944.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

