GAMMA Investing LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $11,830,000. Amundi raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 119,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 46,703 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Barclays dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

