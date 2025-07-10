GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 132.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

