GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 360.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,264.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

