GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 229.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Parsons by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after buying an additional 1,512,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $59,447,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $40,318,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $27,868,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,702,000 after purchasing an additional 255,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. Parsons Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

