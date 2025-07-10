GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 462,542 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 53,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,833,700 shares in the company, valued at $126,383,020. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 247,607 shares of company stock worth $10,687,406 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

