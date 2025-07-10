GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 386 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 3.7%

KB opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

