General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $59.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.73.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. General Mills has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,994,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.