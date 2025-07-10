Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 17,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.81). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 85.03%.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Free Report ) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,176 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 3.75% of Generation Income Properties worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

