Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 17,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.81). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 85.03%.
Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Income Properties
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.