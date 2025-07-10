Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 372,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 315,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

