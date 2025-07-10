GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

GH Research Trading Up 7.0%

GHRS stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. GH Research has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $805.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.96.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.42. Equities analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

